Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $335.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.18 and a 12 month high of $356.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

