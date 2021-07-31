Intrust Bank NA Buys 743 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after buying an additional 2,442,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

