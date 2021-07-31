Intrust Bank NA Buys 198 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $272.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $277.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 52.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

