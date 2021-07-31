Intevac (IVAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Intevac to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. On average, analysts expect Intevac to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.79 million, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 0.98. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43.

In other news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $37,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

