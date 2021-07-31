International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%.

Shares of IP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,464,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.28. International Paper has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

