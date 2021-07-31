International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.27. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $150.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

