Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 145,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of IPAR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.87. 56,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.87. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $78.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 19.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

