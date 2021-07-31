Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 billion-$18.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,418,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,514,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

