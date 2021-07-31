Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.800-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 billion-$73.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.94 billion.Intel also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,418,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,514,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

