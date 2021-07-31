Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.980-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.36.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

