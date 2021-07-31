Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Short Interest Update

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,300 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the June 30th total of 529,000 shares. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NTEC stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. 1,535,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,567. Intec Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.48) by ($0.36). On average, analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTEC. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 435.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 443,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 360,247 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the first quarter worth $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 206.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 31,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs based on proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its Accordion Pill technology is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs under development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

