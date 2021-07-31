Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$197.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$196.00 to C$197.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFC. Cormark set a C$168.21 price target on Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.14.
TSE:IFC opened at C$170.00 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$131.94 and a 1 year high of C$173.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38.
In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
