Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$197.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$196.00 to C$197.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFC. Cormark set a C$168.21 price target on Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.14.

TSE:IFC opened at C$170.00 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$131.94 and a 1 year high of C$173.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

