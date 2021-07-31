Insula 1-Day Volume Hits $88,716.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Insula has a market cap of $579,225.16 and approximately $88,716.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insula has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00331700 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.49 or 0.00787394 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Insula Profile

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 968,323 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

