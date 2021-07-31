Insider Selling: Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Andrew Coombs sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57), for a total value of £360,000 ($470,342.30).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Andrew Coombs purchased 7,385 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95).

LON SRE opened at GBX 119.20 ($1.56) on Friday. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 122.20 ($1.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

