Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells 125 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of HII traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.13. 218,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.89.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
