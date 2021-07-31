Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells 125 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HII traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.13. 218,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.89.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 120,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,460,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.