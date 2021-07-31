Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

