Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of BCYC stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
