Insider Buying: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Buys 3,149 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $712.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.67. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.23 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

