Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) Insider Acquires 2,300 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) insider Magdalene Miller bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £10,143 ($13,251.89).
Shares of LON:BGCG opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 471.12. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 384.89 ($5.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 658 ($8.60). The company has a market cap of £266.66 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41.
About Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust
