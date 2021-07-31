Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) Insider Acquires 2,300 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) insider Magdalene Miller bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £10,143 ($13,251.89).

Shares of LON:BGCG opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 471.12. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 384.89 ($5.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 658 ($8.60). The company has a market cap of £266.66 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41.

About Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

