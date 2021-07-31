Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INOV. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. Analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,875,000 after acquiring an additional 417,197 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 117,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 113,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.