Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the June 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

IVREF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

