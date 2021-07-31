Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INGN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,661 shares of company stock worth $41,209,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.