Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 98.04.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,843.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

