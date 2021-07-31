Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 119.8% in July

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 119.8% from the June 30th total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.24. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

