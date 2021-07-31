Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

Shares of IR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,596. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.32. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.