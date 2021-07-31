Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in July

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,281,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IFXY stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 107,468,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,560,113. Infrax Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Infrax Systems Company Profile

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

