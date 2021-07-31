Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00.

INFI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. Analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

