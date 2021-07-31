Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INFI stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.