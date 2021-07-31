Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%.

INFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 9,830,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,166,789. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

