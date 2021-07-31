Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the June 30th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of IDCBY remained flat at $$11.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 195,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,488. The firm has a market cap of $198.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $14.58.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.699 dividend. This is a positive change from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

