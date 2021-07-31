Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISMAY opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.26. Indra Sistemas has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $905.77 million for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

