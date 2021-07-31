Imperial Oil’s (IMO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.21.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO stock opened at C$34.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.00. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.36. The company has a market cap of C$25.09 billion and a PE ratio of -19.52.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 3.8199997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.