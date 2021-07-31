Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

