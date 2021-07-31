Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Get Immatics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immatics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of IMTX opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million. Research analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.