IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Update

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the June 30th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut IMCD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get IMCD alerts:

IMDZF remained flat at $$124.00 during trading hours on Friday. IMCD has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.00.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers surfactants and biocides; active pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients, and excipients and specialty solvents; actives, emollients, rheology modifiers, emulsifiers, and decorative powders; and resins and binders, additives, pigments, and specialty solvents.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.