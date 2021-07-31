IMARA (IMRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect IMARA to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.26. On average, analysts expect IMARA to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMRA opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.58. IMARA has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.25.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

IMRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

