Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36, RTT News reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.550-$8.950 EPS.
ITW stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.97. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $182.54 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
