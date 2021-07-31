IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.21. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$44.03, with a volume of 306,061 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on IGM shares. TD Securities raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

