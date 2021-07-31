IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.21. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$44.03, with a volume of 306,061 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently commented on IGM shares. TD Securities raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.75.
The company has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.
About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.