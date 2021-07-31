IG Gold Price Hits $0.0011 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 167.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a market cap of $10.11 million and $93,560.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

