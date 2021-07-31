IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.200-$8.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.36 EPS.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $25.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $678.53. The company had a trading volume of 697,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $621.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.75.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

