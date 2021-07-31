Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Up 155.6% in July

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hysan Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:HYSNY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15. Hysan Development has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

