Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives $31.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research firms have commented on HRNNF. Raymond James lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

