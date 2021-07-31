Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,944,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

