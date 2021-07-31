Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $66.28 on Friday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,765,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

