Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues Earnings Results

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Hub Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.700 EPS.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 304,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,187. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

