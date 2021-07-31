HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navigator by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Navigator by 809.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 73,812 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Navigator by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 54,057 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Navigator by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 605,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Navigator by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVGS. Evercore ISI upgraded Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NVGS opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.58 million, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 2.46. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

