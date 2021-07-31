HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Annexon by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $83,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock worth $483,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.50. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $805.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

