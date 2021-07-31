HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,254,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YALA stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -653.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98. Yalla Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

