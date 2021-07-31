HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,831 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 957,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 913,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after buying an additional 170,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 67,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $739.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.71. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. Research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

