HRT Financial LP Makes New $204,000 Investment in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.21% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Origin Agritech by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Origin Agritech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

