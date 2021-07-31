HRT Financial LP Invests $218,000 in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RELX. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 74.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Relx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after acquiring an additional 629,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Relx during the first quarter valued at $11,829,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Relx by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,487,000 after acquiring an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RELX. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

